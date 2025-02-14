USAID Funded Boko Haram, Other Terrorist Groups – US Congressman

Share

A United States (US) Congressman, Scott Perry has alleged that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is funding terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, made this claim on Thursday while speaking at the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency.

The session, titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,” focused on alleged misappropriations of taxpayer funds

According to the subcommittee’s website, it will actively work with President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to root out waste, shore up vulnerable payment systems, and fully investigate schemes to defraud taxpayers.

Perry further cited USAID’s reported funding of $136 million for building 120 schools in Pakistan, alleging that there was zero evidence of the schools’ construction.

“Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.

“If you think that the programme under Operation Enduring Sentinel entitled Women’s Scholarship Endowment, which receives $60 million annually, or the Young Women Lead, which gets about $5 million annually, is going to women who, by the way, if you read the Inspector General’s report, is telling you that the Taliban does not.

“You are funding terrorism, and it’s coming through USAID. And it’s not just Afghanistan, because Pakistan’s right next door.

“USAID spent $840 million in the last year, the last 20 years, on Pakistan’s education-related programme. It includes $136 million to build 120 schools, of which there is zero evidence that any of them were built. Why would there be any evidence? The Inspector General can’t get in to see them.” perry stated

