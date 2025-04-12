USAID Exit: UNDP Lauds Nigeria’s $200m Healthcare Funding

Share

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Ahunna Eziakonwa, has commended the Nigerian government and the National Assembly for allocating $200 million to healthcare funding following the withdrawal of assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Eziakonwa, who is also the African Regional Director for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), made the commendation during a meeting in Lagos on Friday with a delegation of the House of Representatives led by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

She said Nigeria’s decisive action sets a precedent for the African continent.

According to her, by stepping in to fill the funding gap, Nigeria has demonstrated leadership and a commitment to self-reliance in improving the lives of its citizens.

“When I was in New York and heard the news that, following USAID’s withdrawal of funding from Nigeria’s health sector, the National Assembly voted $200 million to bridge the gap, I felt proud as a Nigerian. That is what governance is about. You cannot outsource the health of your population, that is what secures the future,” she said.

“While other countries were panicking and headlines in the New York Times spoke of people dying, Nigeria stood firm and said, ‘We got this.’

“That is leadership. So, I say to the National Assembly, kudos. Nigeria is leading by example. Every country in Africa should follow suit and prioritise their people’s health. It is our responsibility not to let our people die.”

Responding to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s call for a strategic partnership, especially in the areas of constitutional reforms, gender equality bills, political inclusion, and seat reservations, Eziakonwa, who was accompanied by the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Elsie G. Attafuah, reaffirmed the UNDP’s support.

She emphasized the critical role of gender equality, particularly in the face of global challenges.

“This is the first time I’ve been directly engaged by the leadership of the National Assembly, and it speaks volumes about your vision.

“Everything you’ve said so far has been music to my ears, especially your efforts to bring more women into political leadership. What you’re championing is close to my heart and UNDP’s mission. I congratulate you for being a ‘He for She’,” she said.

“As a Nigerian woman, I feel embarrassed when I look at the level of female representation in our political landscape compared to other African nations. Nigeria should know better.

“With our population, it is delusional to think we can progress without including women in decision-making roles.”

She added: “Countries that will survive the shocks the world is facing are those that take gender equality seriously. Men alone cannot handle these challenges. We need both perspectives of men and women at the table.”

Eziakonwa also urged the National Assembly to prioritize investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially in schools, describing it as fundamental to future development.

“We are fully aligned with the initiatives led by you and the Speaker. We look forward to major announcements on the women’s reservation bill and are ready to support and globally showcase your achievements,” she said.

Earlier, Kalu highlighted the progress of the ongoing constitutional review process and outlined areas of collaboration with the UNDP.

These include promoting women’s participation in governance, peacebuilding, capacity development, and civic education.

He praised the UNDP for its contributions to sustainable development across Nigeria, Africa, and the world, and lauded Eziakonwa as an exemplary Nigerian making a global impact.

“Nigeria’s democracy cannot reach its full potential without deliberate efforts to ensure equitable participation by women, youth, and marginalized groups in governance,” Kalu said.

“The House of Representatives recognizes the severe underrepresentation of women in governance, despite their vital role in nation-building.”

He said the constitutional review process presents a unique opportunity to dismantle structural barriers limiting women’s participation.

“The National Assembly, through its Constitution Review Committees, is considering progressive amendments to promote gender equity.

“These include expanding women’s representation in appointed and elected positions, instituting quotas in legislative seats, eliminating discriminatory clauses in the Constitution and electoral laws, and building gender-responsive governance frameworks.”

Kalu called for continued UNDP support in advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and capacity building for legislators, political parties, and women leaders.

He also requested UNDP’s collaboration with the Constitution Review Committee on an upcoming Summit on Security Architecture, which will include a study tour to countries with successful reform models.

Additionally, Kalu sought UNDP’s support for a tailored intervention project in the South-East, modeled after its community peacebuilding and recovery approach previously applied in the North-East, to address the region’s post-conflict challenges.

