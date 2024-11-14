USAID Commits $2.3m To Expand Malaria Drug Access In Nigeria

Share

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed $2.3 million to procure 4.8 million doses of life-saving malaria tablets from Swiss Pharma (Swipha) in a landmark partnership that will expand access to essential medicines in Nigeria and West Africa.

This procurement, to be facilitated through the U.S. Government’s President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), underscores the United States’ dedication to advancing Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring life-saving treatments reach vulnerable communities.

For years, Nigeria has faced significant challenges in procuring affordable, high-quality medicines due to the high cost of production and the inability of many local pharmaceutical companies to meet international quality standards.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), fewer than 10 per cent of medicines manufactured in subSaharan Africa meet global standards, limiting local companies’ ability to supply essential drugs and meet healthcare needs.

These barriers have particularly affected access to medicines for malaria and child health, as local production has often fallen short of both quality and quantity requirements.

In response, USAID partnered with Swipha in their efforts to attain WHO prequalification for sulfadoxine/pyrimethamine (SP) tablets, a vital medicine for malaria prevention during pregnancy.

Swipha is now the first pharmaceutical company in Nigeria and in West Africa to achieve this WHO certification, marking a critical step forward for the region’s pharmaceutical capacity.

“USAID’s support was pivotal in helping us reach this milestone,” said Swipha Managing Director Frederic Lieutaud.

“The WHO prequalification not only validates our commitment to producing high-quality medicines but also enhances our capacity to scale production and serve both local and international markets with trusted, essential medicines.”

With the WHO prequalification, Swipha is well-positioned to expand its reach, supplying these essential medicines to international donors and procurement agencies, ultimately strengthening healthcare delivery across Nigeria and the broader West African region.

This achievement also represents a significant boost to Nigeria’s healthcare system by enhancing local manufacturing capacity and contributing to public health efforts to combat preventable diseases.

During her visit to Swipha’s facility in Lagos, USAID Mission Director to Nigeria, Melissa Jones, commented “This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration in improving healthcare in Nigeria.

We are proud to have supported Swipha in reaching this milestone and look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure more quality medicines reach those who need them most. Together, we are building a healthier future for Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: