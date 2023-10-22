USADF CEO, Travis Adkins Visits Nigeria

President/CEO of the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) Travis Adkins has visited Nigeria. His visit follows recent trips to the U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in September and the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago’s Global Diversity Export Initiative Trade Mission in August.

A statement by the Press Office, Public Affairs Section, U.S. Consulate General disclosed that USADF President/CEO Adkins’ visit underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment, announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit last year, to deepening economic engagement and trade and investment ties with the continent.

The USADF is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs. USADF’s investments increase incomes, revenues, and jobs by promoting self-reliance and market-based solutions to poverty.

During Adkins’ stop in Abuja, he engaged with USADF grantees in the agricultural value chain and learned about the impact of USADF’s work in tackling food insecurity, improving rural farmer livelihoods, and boosting the growth of agricultural enterprises.

In addition, he met Green Village Energy Projects Limited, a USADF grant recipient and discussed U.S. government support for expanding electricity generation in underserved communities through sustainable business models. In Lagos, he delivered remarks at the All- On/USADF Conference, focusing on increasing access to energy.

He then toured the Sunhive Limited project site, another USADF grantee specialising in renewable energy. Adkins also visited the Field of Skills and Dreams Academy, where he will meet beneficiaries of the Lagos State-USADF Employ- ability Programme that seeks to enhance and broaden vocational training initiatives to ensure that the Nigerian workforce possesses the requisite skills for a rapidly evolving job market.

During a visit to Ady’s Food Mart, a Lagos- based agro-processing enterprise founded by an alumna of the U.S. Department of State’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, Adkins underscored the significance of seed funding in supporting women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.