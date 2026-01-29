USA-Venezuela Quagmire: Morass For Sober Reflection

Nigeria is deemed the giant of Africa. As such, it is expected that Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should have added his voice to the ongoing quagmire between the United States of America and the president of Venezuela, Nickolas Maduro.

The silence in a situation such as this is unfathomable. It’s more confusing as Nigeria’s president has a very eloquent and vibrant spokesman, Bayo Onanuga. Onanuga has mastery of his job and has never lacked words in any situation.

Is anything fishy, or is Onanuga on vacation? Onanuga, please say something. For example, recently, when US President Donald Trump threatened a forceful intervention against insecurity and endless killings in Nigeria, the presidency quickly accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, of being the instigator of the US-proposed intervention for political reasons.

Eventually, on Christmas Day, the US released its first shot in Sokoto State, which took everyone by surprise, and Trump bravely took responsibility for the strike.

A few hours later, the presidency claimed collaboration of the Federal Government with the US Government over the strike, in contradiction to the accusing finger pointed at Peter Obi earlier, thereby approbating and reprobating at the same time.

Anyway, that’s by the way. What is important at the moment is that Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, should speak up either in support or against the US government’s arrest of the incumbent president of Venezuela, Nickolas Maduro, who is immune from criminal prosecution alongside his wife, and whisked them to New York to face trial for offences they allegedly committed.

Maduro is charged alongside his wife, his son, and three others. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Anthony Guterres, has spoken out against the catastrophe. China has spoken.

Our brother-country, Ghana, has also spoken and fearlessly condemned the US invasion as outrageous. A host of other countries have also reacted. Whether Onanuga will say that Nigeria collaborated with America or condemned the arrest of Venezuela’s president to face charges is a story for another day. But Nigeria must say something, and not be mum.

The only countries that may stay silent are countries where their leaders probably have skeletons in their cupboard or closet, as far as America’s soil is concerned. It is hoped it is not Nigeria’s situation. Rationally, international sovereignty demands that a country have a clean slate towards another country, and not for a president of a country to have been indicted in another country and fled to his own country, and be covered by immunity from criminal prosecution.

The fight against crimes must be robust, total, and radical to record progress. As such, there will be no haven for crooks and disgruntled elements anywhere. Until immunity from criminal prosecution is redefined, equity will remain far from reality. In Venezuela’s Constitution, Maduro is covered by immunity from criminal prosecution as the incumbent president, like all countries of the world, including Nigeria.

However, he is indicted on criminal charges of four counts: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

According to the report, Maduro is facing the same charges as in an earlier indictment brought against him in Manhattan Federal Court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency.

Is America and Donald Trump right or wrong? This is the crux of the matter. There is also an allegation of America’s interest in Venezuela’s oil. By the doctrine of international sovereignty, America should not interfere in other countries’ internal issues, like resources.

That said, the issue calling attention is the indictment and arrest of Maduro to face trials in the US. In this regard, should the crimes committed against American laws by Maduro be swept under the carpet on account that the lawbreaker is holding the office of president of a country? And should the wife, son, and others allegedly involved in the crimes be charged alone?

This is where the immunity from criminal prosecution should be redefined to prevent such embarrassments to an innocent country and its people. The reason is that laws are made for justice and fairness in society, and not to shield crooked elements and their criminal activities. The people of Venezuela, particularly the judiciary and legislature, should take a major part of the blame.

Their judiciary possibly may have compromised by playing a role to conceal his crooked records and giving him a clean slate to become Venezuela’s president, as it is common in many countries, particularly in Africa, and end up legalizing illegitimacy and illegibility.

Similarly, the legislature that exercises oversight functions and can remove a corrupt person from office possibly conceded, and played along, thereby enthroning impunity and mediocrity. By these collusions, the immunity from criminal prosecution metamorphoses into impunity.

The unfathomable area is America’s alleged interest in oil in Venezuela, and the plan to rule Venezuela forcefully, except that it is to ensure a peaceful transition to a legitimate government, having arrested the incumbent president to face charges he would have faced like any other persons including Americans, had he not been in power. There’s a need to add a human face to our laws.

Any person who commits crimes and the populace allows him to ascend to the high offices and positions of the land should be ready for the repercussions. Chinua Achebe, in his Arrow of God, said, ‘the man that brings ant-infested faggots into his hut should not grumble when lizards begin to pay him a visit’. A legal maxim says it all: ‘he who comes to equity must come with clean hands’.