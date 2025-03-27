USA Groups Condemn State Of Emergency In Rivers

Share

The National Union of Ogoni Students International, NUOS INT’L USA and the Center for Democracy Human Rights and Anti-Corruption International, CDHRAC INT’L USA, have rejected the imposition of a state of emergency on Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) as the sole administrator of the state.

The groups described the state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the state as unconstitutional.

They then called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately withdraw the sole administrator from the state and “end the illegal self servicing purported state of emergency in Rivers State because the state is not at war with itself or with any other state nor is the state facing any internal or external aggressions or both.”

The groups also advised the President to sack the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, from his cabinet, saying that he is the mastermind of the crisis in the state.

These were contained in a statement dated Thursday March 27, 2025, and jointly signed by NUOS INT’L President, Pius Nwinee and CDHRAC INT’L Coordinator, Cornelius Dumerenee.

“What the people of Rivers State and Governor Siminalayi Fubara are currently facing is a political coup.

“The state of emergency imposed on Rivers State by the President is a product of misinformation campaign by the enemies of progress to perpetuate an action that will not only have far- reaching consequence on Rivers State, but on Nigeria at large.

“Mr President, in your broadcast message to the nation, you announced in part that you have received intelligence report on the state.

“The message is aimed at creating disunity, chaos and instability in Rivers State, which is against the rule of law and is not a solution to the political crisis in the state.

“Mr. President, there are no evidences or acts that require and demand a state of emergency, not to mention suspending or removing an elected governor.

“It poses an imminent danger to the lives and properties of the people of the state and the nation, which can cause war or internal and external aggressions.

“It is like the same conscripted false evidence or false witnesses used in the hanging of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni activists, especially now that the nation is attempting to hold discussions on oil resumption in Rivers State.

“We regret to note that Mr. President, by the proclamation of a state of emergency on Rivers State that is arguably unnecessary before or after your declaration, you have brought the weight of your office on Rivers State and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the state,” the statement read.

The groups insisted that even if the President has the power to declare a state of emergency on Rivers State, he has no power to declare ‘an illegal state of emergency’ on the state or suspend or remove an elected governor.

They stated that the only people that have the power or authority to suspend or remove the elected Governor of Rivers State are the people of the state.

“Mr. President, you cannot have it both ways; whether you have a right to declare a state of emergency or you have a right to ambush and cage an elected governor of a state will be tested and retested, and we shall not fold our arms or be blindfolded.

“So we urge you to ponder on your action and withdraw the imposition of administrator on Rivers State.

“We are against the attitude of sabotaging and disrupting the political activities in Rivers State. We urge you to reconsider your actions in Rivers State.

“Rivers State does not begin or end in Port Harcourt, but it extends to the creeks, tributaries and enclaves,” they said.

