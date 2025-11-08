USA-Based AJ Tennis Foundation In Nigeria To Support Tennis Development

United States of America based AJ Tennis Foundation will be in Nigeria from Monday November 10 to Friday November 14 to energize the development of tennis in Nigeria by introducing the game to about 500 students in Lagos and build training and competition capacity for coaches, games masters, tennis parents and tournament players.

The Foundation which is working in partnership with Godwin Kienka’s International Tennis Academy will also have a talk segment with the students and coaches.

According to Tolu Adeleye, an American of Nigerian origin, the “better Nigeria through tennis initiative” will be a comprehensive program that will include tennis instruction, mentorship and sessions dedicated to fostering responsible national and global citizenship.”

The technical team will be led by Cesar Gomez, a former ATP player who has run similar programs in South America.

The sessions will take place at the National Stadium Tennis Centre for students on the Mainland on Mon- day Nov.10; students on Lagos Island on Tuesday Nov.11 and students in the Lekki axis at the Greensprings School on Thursday Nov, 13.

The coaching sessions will take place at the National Stadium on Wednesday Nov. 12 and at the Ikoyi Club on Friday Nov 14. the newly elected president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Victor Ochei, is expected to attend the final session and closing ceremony at the Ikoyi Club..