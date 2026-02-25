US Women’s Hockey Team Declines Trump’s State Of Union Address Invitation

The US women’s hockey gold medal-winning team has politely declined an invitation from President Donald Trump to attend his yesterday’s State of the Union address.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning US Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the US women’s team said in a statement released Monday.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honoured to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Trump also invited the US men’s gold medal-winning team. Scheduling will be a challenge as the NHL regular season resumes with five games today and the PWHL resumes tomorrow, reports The Associated Press. Logistics played a role in the decision, as many of the women players were not scheduled to arrive in North America until Monday evening. The men’s team flew by charter to Miami earlier Monday. The women took a commercial flight and were scheduled to land in Atlanta.