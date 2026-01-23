US Withdrawal From WHO Unfortunate, Global Body Irreplaceable – Sani

Former senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has described the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) as unfortunate, warning that the move could weaken global efforts to tackle public health challenges.

Reacting in a post on his X page, Sani said the WHO has, for decades, served as a critical global institution in addressing health emergencies and improving healthcare delivery in even the most remote communities around the world.

According to him, the WHO remains irreplaceable and indispensable in coordinating international responses to disease outbreaks, pandemics, and other global health threats.

Sani called on Europe, China, and wealthy Arab Gulf countries to step in and fill the financial gap that may be created by the exit of the United States, stressing the need for sustained funding to ensure the organisation continues to function effectively.

He noted that global health security depends on collective responsibility and international cooperation, adding that weakening the WHO could have far-reaching consequences for vulnerable populations across the world.

The former lawmaker urged major global economies to prioritise investment in global health institutions, describing strong multilateral support as essential for safeguarding public health and preventing future health crises.