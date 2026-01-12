US Will End Oil, Money Flow To Cuba – Trump

United States President, Donald Trump has declared that the United States will no longer allow oil or financial support to flow from Venezuela to Cuba, warning Havana to “make a deal before it is too late.”

Trump made the statement in a post on his verified social media handle, where he accused Cuba of surviving for years on oil and money from Venezuela in exchange for providing security services to what he described as Venezuela’s last two dictators.

According to Trump, Cuba’s role in Venezuela’s internal security has come to an end, claiming that many Cuban operatives were killed during a recent U.S. attack.

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided ‘security services’ for the last two Venezuelan dictators, but not anymore,” Trump wrote.

He further claimed that Venezuela no longer requires protection from what he described as “thugs and extortionists” who had allegedly held the country hostage for years.

Trump asserted that Venezuela now has the backing of the United States military, which he described as the most powerful in the world, pledging that Washington would protect the country.

“Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the world by far, to protect them,” he said.

The U.S. president stressed that the flow of oil or money to Cuba would stop completely, stating emphatically that it would be “zero.”

“There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba – zero. I strongly suggest they make a deal before it is too late,” Trump added.