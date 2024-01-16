US: We’re ‘Not Looking For War’ With Houthis

Amid the ongoing crisis, the White House on Tuesday affirmed that the United States (US) government is not looking for a war with the Houthis.

“We’re not looking to expand this. The Houthis have a choice to make and they still have time to make the right choice, which is to stop these reckless attacks,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.

Major international governments have expressed concern and businesses have been impacted by Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. According to the Houthis, their actions are an expression of solidarity with Palestinians.