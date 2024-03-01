US: We’re Committed to Supporting Nigeria’s Journey to Prosperity

…Two-Way Trade Exceeds $10.6BN

As the Federal Government strengthens institutions in the country to chart path for economic growth, the United States Government has reaffirmed its commitment to seeing Nigeria through its journey to prosperity. Making the declaration yesterday in Lagos, the U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, in his keynote address at the Omniverse Summit, said Nigeria remained Africa’s largest economy and the United States’ second-largest trading partner in Africa with two-way trade exceeding $10.6 billion in 2022.

The Summit had as Keynote Theme: “The Role of Technology in Fostering International Collaboration in an Interconnected World.” He said the United States was proud to be one of the largest foreign investors in Nigeria with foreign direct investment totaling $5.6 billion in 2022, adding that there were over 80 U.S. companies operating in Nigeria, in manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, technology, etc.

“These companies collectively pay billions of naira in taxes, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and directly support various socioeconomic programmes that improve the lives of Nigerians. “We are committed to supporting Nigeria and Africa on its journey to prosperity as we believe that a strong and prosperous Africa is good for the United States, and good for the world. “To close, I implore every one of us to remember that collaboration is not a zero-sum game; it is a win-win proposition. By working together, sharing knowledge, and pooling resources, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve the seemingly impossible.

“Let us, therefore, leverage this opportunity to forge lasting partnerships, break down barriers, and use technology not just to connect, but to create a future where innovation flourishes for the betterment of our interconnected world. Let us continue to build bridges, not walls.” Recalling the frequent collaboration with African continent, he said Secretary Blinken was in Nigeria last month, where he reassured that the United States wanted to be working together with the nations of the African continent in equal partnership. “That we need to join together to combat the challenges that face the entire world.

That no nation can do it alone. As Secretary Blinken said it so eloquently: Africa shaped our past, it’s shaping our present, and it will define our future. “And, I might add, no nation is having a bigger impact on the evolving digital transformation than Nigeria. “As Africa’s largest economy, largest democracy and number one destination for venture capital – Nigeria is driving innovation and creative solutions to the challenges that vex Nigerians, Africans and people across the world.

“These innovative creators are reinforcing my deeply held belief that African solutions and African voices are critical and central to resolving the problems of the 21st century and beyond,” he added. Reaffirming that the world was changing at an unprecedented pace, fueled by the relentless innovation from an increasingly interconnected world, he said in the past decade, global internet traffic had grown by 700 per cent, and mobile phone users have surpassed 6.6 billion.