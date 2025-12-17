US Warns Nigerians Against Visa Fraud, Threatens Permanent Ban

The US Embassy yesterday warned Nigerians against engaging in any form of fraud in the process of obtaining United States visas, saying offenders risk permanent bans.

The warning is contained in a statement posted on the embassy’s official X handle, which stressed that applicants who provide false information or fake documents could face lifelong ineligibility under US immigration law.

According to the embassy, visa fraud carries serious consequences, as any form of misrepresentation during the application process may result in a permanent prohibition from entering the United States.

The statement said: “Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under US immigration law.”

The embassy reiterated its commitment to continued cooperation with Nigeria on matters of mutual interest. “The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern,” it added.