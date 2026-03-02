US Warns Americans In Nigeria To Stay Vigilant Over Iran Crisis

The United States government has issued a security advisory to its citizens in Nigeria following escalating hostilities between the US and Iran.

In a statement on Monday, 2 March, 2026, the US authorities warned Americans abroad to remain vigilant in the wake of ongoing military operations involving Iran.

“Following the launch of US combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate,” it stated.

It noted that Americans could experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures linked to the unfolding crisis.

The US Department of State advised citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.

Also, US citizens have been urged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive timely security updates and to follow the ‘U.S. Department of State Security Updates for US Citizens’ WhatsApp channel for further information.