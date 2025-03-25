Overstaying Visa Can Attract Permanent Ban, US Warns Nigerians

Share

United States (US) Mission in Nigeria on Monday warned travellers that overstaying visas could attract a permanent ban and criminal prosecution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 25, the mission said excuses such as honest mistakes are not tenable.

“If you overstay your US Visa, you could face a permanent ban on travel to the United States as well as criminal prosecution.

“Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations.

“There is no such thing as an honest mistake.” the mission warned, adding it is the responsibility of individuals to use visas correctly.

New Telegraph recalls that Donald Trump, who took over power for the second term on January 20, 2025, vowed mass deportation of “criminal aliens” who illegally gained entry into the United States.

Already, mass raids have been carried out at homes, schools, workplaces, and shopping centres where undocumented immigrants were picked up and deported to places like India, Guatemala, and Nigeria, among others

