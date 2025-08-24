US Visa Review: Nigeria, Others Risk Loss Of $91bn Diaspora Remittances, Says OPS

Following the United States’ (US) stance that over 55 million foreigners, who hold visas of the country are subject to continuous review, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have warned that Africa’s Diaspora $91 billion of remittances coming into the continent is at risk with Nigeria receiving the largest share.

In addition, the private sector group also pointed out that the new US visa continuous review may result to Nigerian Businessmen and women boycotting the US for business transactions with their technical partners, which is expected to lead to non-honouring of Letters of Credit (LC), with millions of Dollars awaiting in compensation for ‘No Show Up.’

The private sector group, comprising of business membership organisations, namely; the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA); the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME); the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI); and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), pinpointed that President Donald Trump’s threat to ramp up his crackdown on visas and immigration of over 55 million foreigners, who hold visas for the United States to be subjected to continuous review would have major impact on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Diaspora remittance inflow into Africa in the long-term.

Specifically, they emphasised that Africa’s Diaspora is valuable, not just in terms of money as the continent gets about $91 billion of remittances that come to Africa every year, and those remittances are very important as it demonstrates the big power of Diaspora, which is knowledge, the skills and the commitment to the continent of immigrants’ birth.

Indeed, they stated that FDI plunged to $126.29 million in Q1 2025, down 70 per cent from the previous Q1 2024 quarter, accounting for just 2.24 per cent of total inflows.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, a former board member of MAN/ Renowned Supply Chain expert and a board member of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr. Madu Obiora, explained that the new stance by the US to periodically review visa would pose disquiet on trade globally, including that of the US market too.

He added that President Trump cannot continue to sustain his trade tariff and immigration policies in the long term, because of the frosty relationship it was garnering with other countries of the world and also bringing volatility to the US economy.

Dr. Obiora said: “Yes, it will surely affect Nigerians living in the US and Nigerian businessmen and women, who go to America periodically for business transactions. But what President Donald Trump is doing will backfire at the end of the day because, at the first time, he started this deportation, we saw it clearly what happened in the US. Foods started to disappear from the market shops. The whole supermarkets started becoming emptied. So, the negative implication for me, is going to be more on America, because it’s going to affect service delivery in a very big way.”

On the US visa review economic implication, the ACSC board member of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) noted: “I think, it is going to slow down the influx of Nigerian businessmen and women to the US for business transactions as nobody wants to get to an Airport and be insulted. Since all these US tariff and immigration crises started, it has not even crossed my mind that if I want to travel I would travel to America.

“And I am sure the same thing is happening to a lot of people. So, this apathy to traveling to the US is also going to affect foreign exchange inflow in Nigeria and other African countries because all these guys, who are working there and making money are also making remittance. So, it’s going to affect Diaspora remittance inflow to Nigeria.”

On lesson Nigeria should learn from the US Visa periodic review, the former MAN board member stressed: “For us in Nigeria, it is an all indications that we should go and build our country. If we do the right thing here, nobody has business going to America. Even for holiday, I prefer to go to some African countries, where you can relate with nature. Even in the money making venture, I am sorry to say if you cannot make money in Nigeria, if you go to the US, you can’t make money except you are driving truck; you are washing dead bodies and which other ones you choose to do.

“So, the only thing is that you have power, healthcare facilities and all that in the US. But if you stay 30 years, by the time you come back, your mates you left behind would have passed you, giving you a very long gap. So, it’s a wake-up call to African countries.”

The State Department warned on Thursday as President Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on visas and immigration.

“The Department’s continuous vetting includes all of the more than 55 million foreigners, who currently hold valid US visas,” a State Department official said.

“The State Department revokes visas any time there are indications of a potential ineligibility, which includes things like any indicators of overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organisation.”

The official did not say that all 55 million visas were under active review, but made clear that the Trump administration considered all of them fair game.

The official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, said that the Trump administration was stepping up scrutiny in particular for students.

“We’re reviewing all student visas,” the official said, saying the State Department was “constantly monitoring what people have said” on social media, which visa applicants are now required to show.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had proudly targeted anti-Israel protesters, using an obscure law that allows him to rescind visas for people deemed to counter US foreign policy interests.

The State Department earlier said it has revoked 6,000 visas since Rubio took office in January with Trump.