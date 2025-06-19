US Visa Restrictions ‘II Harm Trade Relations With W’Africa – Tuggar

Share

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, says the US’ plan to apply visa restrictions on all ECOWAS countries is tantamount to creating “non-tariff barriers” that will harm trade relations with West Africa.

Tuggar, who is the Chairman, ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) made this known yesterday at the 54th Ordinary Session of the MSC at the Ministerial Level in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, recently announced a list 36 countries under the country’s visa scrutiny, many of them being ECOWAS members.

According to the new visa proposal, the affected countries are given a 60-day window to meet new visa requirements or face potential travel bans.

Tuggar, who criticised the proposed policy, warned that it could significantly hinder trade, diplomacy, and regional prosperity between the US and West Africa.

He emphasised that ECOWAS is a region of opportunities with critical resources, and such restrictions would amount to mounting “non-tariff barriers” to potential deals and partnerships between them and the US.

He said: “It would, therefore, be a remiss of me if I did not mention the apparent recent decision by the Government of the United States to include all ECOWAS countries in its visa restrictions (Togo was on an earlier list).”

