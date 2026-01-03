US/Venezuela Saga: Sowore Calls For Dissolution Of UN

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has called for the dissolution of United Nations (UN) and automatic replacement with credible coalition that can tame the tyranny, ego, bloodlust and unchecked ambition of a single individual.

Sowore, a publisher of Sahara Reporters made this call on his verified X page on Saturday, in reaction to the arrest of Venezuela President, Nicolás Maduro and his wife by US forces.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that that the 47th US President, Donald Trump, announced the arrest of his Venezuela Counterpart, Maduro on his Truth social media platform.

Reacting to the development, Sowore wrote, “In light of the illegal regime change agenda pursued by the U.S. President, @realDonaldTrump, in Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife the time has come to confront an uncomfortable truth, this that the @UN has devolved into a ceremonial tea party, impotent, compromised, and largely irrelevant.

READ ALSO:

“Its persistent failure to restrain unilateral aggression, war crimes, and abuses of power exposes a deep and incurable structural rot.”

“An institution that cannot protect humanity from the ego, bloodlust, and unchecked ambition of a single man obsessed with dominance has forfeited any claim to legitimacy.”

“The UN should be dissolved and replaced with a truly credible coalition of nation-states one designed to serve humanity, uphold justice, and prevent tyranny, not legitimize it”