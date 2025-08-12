US, UNODC Open Evidence Storage Facility, Donate Kits To Plateau Police

The United States (US) government, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on Tuesday, inaugurated a modern evidence storage facility and donated forensic kits to the Plateau State Police Command to strengthen crime investigation and prosecution.

The facility, expected to improve the handling, preservation, and security of physical evidence, addresses a gap that security experts say has often weakened court cases and allowed offenders to escape justice.

UNODC Programme Officer, Musa Alim, who represented the project coordinator, said the intervention was part of the Project to Strengthen the Capacity of Nigeria to Collect Evidence and More Effectively Prosecute Terrorism, Kidnapping, and Other Serious Crimes with Respect for the Rule of Law. He noted that the project is funded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States and executed by UNODC.

“Proper evidence collection is crucial in the fight against crime and criminality. You cannot effectively win cases in court if you are unable to collect and manage evidence properly. The integrity of evidence is very important,” Alim said.

He explained that the forensic kits donated include tools for crime scene documentation, fingerprint lifting, DNA sample collection, and secure packaging of exhibits, saying Plateau is among several state commands benefiting from the facility upgrade under the project.

New Telegraph reports that the US-UNODC partnership has, in recent years, supported police training, legal reforms, and anti-corruption initiatives in Nigeria, with stakeholders expressing hope that the new facility will mark a turning point in Plateau’s fight against crime.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, described the project as a welcome development that would enhance the command’s operational capacity.

“This will go a long way in helping the Nigeria Police Force perform even better. We will make full and effective use of these provisions to improve our work. I, on behalf of officers and men of the Plateau State Police Command, thank UNODC and the American government for this project,” he said.

Adesina called on other security agencies to adopt similar strategies, adding that while the facility was being replicated across police commands, the force would continue to seek further assistance.

“We are in the jet age, and everyone is improving on what they do. Other agencies should also upgrade their equipment to enhance performance. Like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more interventions and assistance from our partners,” he added.