US: Ukraine ‘Ready To Move Forward’ On Truce Demand

The Trump administration believes Ukraine’s leadership is “ready to move forward” with the US’s demand for a ceasefire process with Russia, according to a senior State Department official.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for today’s talks with their Ukrainian counterparts.

US President Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to accept his demands for a quick ceasefire with Moscow – but without any immediate pledge of a US security guarantee, reports the BBC.

Eleven days ago the two publicly clashed at the White House, with Trump claiming Zelensky was not ready to end the fighting.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met yesterday with Saudi officials during a state visit.

However, he will not attend the talks with US officials today, at which Kyiv is expected to push for a truce with Russia in the sea and sky A Kremlin spokesperson says Russia is at “an initial stage of restoring bilateral relations” with the US, adding that conversations between Trump and Putin are “constructive”.

