US, Ukraine Finally Sign Minerals Deal

The United States and Ukraine have finalized a significant minerals and economic partnership aimed at advancing Ukraine’s recovery and strengthening bilateral ties, according to a statement released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday.

The newly signed agreement grants Washington access to Kyiv’s rare earth mineral resources, a strategic move that underscores deepening cooperation between the two nations amid Ukraine’s ongoing post-war reconstruction efforts.

As part of the deal, both countries have agreed to establish a “Reconstruction Investment Fund”, which will facilitate joint economic initiatives and investments aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure and stimulating long-term economic growth in Ukraine.

“The United States and Ukraine are combining mutual assets, talents, and capabilities to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery,” the Treasury statement noted.

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the agreement in a social media post that included photographs from her visit to Washington, D.C. Among the images was a photo of Svyrydenko standing alongside U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the respective negotiating teams.

“This document is capable of delivering success for both our countries – Ukraine and the United States,” Svyrydenko wrote. “God bless Ukraine and God bless the United States of America.”

The minerals agreement marks a new chapter in U.S.-Ukraine relations, combining strategic resource cooperation with economic development goals as Ukraine continues its path toward reconstruction and integration with Western institutions.

