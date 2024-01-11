US, UK Repel Largest Houthi Attack in Red Sea

UK and US naval forces have repelled the largest attack yet by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea, the UK defence secretary said.

The Iran-backed group launched at least 21 drones and missiles overnight, according to the US military. They were shot down by carrier-based jets and four warships, it added.

No injuries or damage were reported. The Houthis have not commented, but they have targeted vessels in response to the war in the Gaza Strip.

They have claimed – often falsely – that the ships were linked to Israel, reports the BBC. The US military’s Central Command said Tuesday’s attack was the 26th since November 19.