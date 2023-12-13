US, UK Impose Extra Sanctions On Hamas Officials

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom on Wednesday imposed a fourth round of sanctions on individuals in Turkey and elsewhere linked to the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

The U.S. Treasury Department who made this known said that the sanctions target eight individuals who perpetuate Hamas’s agenda by representing the group’s interests abroad and managing its finances, the Treasury said in a statement.

“Hamas continues to rely heavily on networks of well-placed officials and affiliates, exploiting seemingly permissive jurisdictions to direct fundraising campaigns for the group’s benefit and funneling those illicit proceeds to support its military activities in Gaza,” said Brian Nelson, under-secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Several of the Hamas officials targeted were based in Turkey, including one of the group’s key financial operatives there, Haroun Mansour Yaqoub Nasser Al-Din, the Treasury said. Haround Nasser Al-Din has been involved in a network that transferred money from Turkey and Gaza to the Hamas command center in the West Bank city of Hebron, it said and helped subsidize Hamas activities to further unrest in the West Bank.