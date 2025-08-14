US: UK Human Rights Have Worsened In Past Year

A report produced by the Trump administration says the human rights situation in the UK has “worsened” over the past year.

The annual report, which looks at global human rights, specifically pointed to what it said were restrictions on freedom of expression and threats of violence motivated by antisemitism in Britain.

The criticism echoes comments previously made by members of the US president’s senior team, including Vice-President JD Vance.

A UK government spokesperson said: “Free speech is vital for democracy around the world including here in the UK and we are proud to uphold freedoms whilst keeping our citizens safe.”

The report also describes the human rights situation as having “worsened” in France and Germany, reports the BBC.