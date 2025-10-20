US, UK, DRC-Bound Illicit Drug Consignments In Frozen Snails, Electrical Bulbs Intercepted In Lagos

Consignments of illicit drugs concealed in frozen snails, electrical bulbs and female clothes heading to the United States, United Kingdom and Democratic Republic of Congo have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and a courier company in Lagos.

According to the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, at least, two suspects linked to attempts to export the illicit substances have already been taken into custody.

One of them, a cargo agent Boladale Riliwan was arrested on October 7, following the discovery of 15 parcels of skunk, a strain of cannabis, concealed in 10 pieces of giant rechargeable electrical bulbs he presented in a carton for airfreight to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

Another suspect in custody is 48-year-old Olawale Oyebola Hakeemot who is a UK-based Public Health Assistant. She was arrested on Sunday, October 12, at the departure hall of terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja following the discovery of frozen snails used to conceal 2,300 pills of tramadol 225mg in her luggage while heading to Manchester, United Kingdom, on a Qatar Airways flight.

Attempt by another syndicate to export 810 pills of bromazepam hidden in female clothes going to the United States was also thwarted by NDLEA officers at a courier company in Lagos on Thursday, October 16.

In Adamawa State, a suspect, Bello Buba, was intercepted at an NDLEA check point in Namtari, Yola South LGA with 38,270 pills of tramadol concealed in the spare tyre, boot, and door compartments of his Honda Civic car he drove all the way from Benin Republic to smuggle the consignment into Nigeria on Sunday, October 12.