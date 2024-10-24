US: Trump’s Team Accuses Labour Of Election Interference

Share

Former US President, Donald Trump’s team has accused the UK’s Labour Party of election interference, after it sent volunteers to campaign for Kamala Harris in the November US election.

Trump’s campaign complained to the Federal Election Commission, and said the “illegal foreign assistance” is a “another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference”.

The dispute began with a LinkedIn post from Labour’s head of operations, asking for people to travel to the US, saying nearly 100 were already going.

However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has tried to play down the row, telling the BBC Labour has long sent volunteers to US elections. With less than two weeks to go, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain very close in the polls.

