On Saturday, at least two American troops and a civilian interpreter were killed in central Syria after an alleged member of the Islamic State group opened fire on a joint US-Syrian patrol.

Confirming the development in a post shared on its X handle, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the deaths hours after Syria’s state media reported an attack in the city of Palmyra.

According to the reports, “An ambush by a lone ISIS gunman” resulted in the three Americans’ deaths as well as injuries to three additional troops.

CENTCOM, which oversees the US military in the Middle East, said, “The gunman was engaged and killed.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the attack occurred as the soldiers “were conducting a key leader engagement” in support of counter-terrorism operations, while US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said the ambush targeted “a joint US–Syrian government patrol.”

“The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces,” US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X.

Parnell said the identities of the deceased troops would be withheld until after their families were notified.

The incident is the first of its kind reported since Islamist-led forces overthrew longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December last year, and rekindled the country’s ties with the United States.

Syrian state news agency SANA, quoting a security source, earlier reported that several US troops and two Syrian service members had been wounded in the attack.

The soldiers were taking part in a “joint field tour” in Palmyra, which was once under the control of the IS group, SANA reported.

Many of the city’s renowned ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were destroyed when the IS group controlled the area a decade ago.