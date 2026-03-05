US Troops In Nigeria On Training Assistance – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, said the United States troops currently in Nigeria are purely on a “Training assistance” while playing an “Advisory role”.

Speaking in a press statement made available to journalists, his Special Adviser on Media said General Musa gave this assurance while presiding over the maiden edition of the ‘Monthly Operational Briefing’ at the ministry’s conference room in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The Americans are in Nigeria on a purely training, assistance and advisory role,” Musa was quoted as saying, while assuring that the “Armed forces of Nigeria will be in command of all operations conducted within the nation’s territory”.

The Minister reviewed ongoing military operations, highlighted various threats to national security, and provided “strategic guidance to the armed services”.

“General Musa commended the professionalism, resilience, and gallantry of Nigerian troops and reaffirmed the commitment of his ministry to supporting troops’ welfare and improving the operational efficiency of the Armed Forces,” Antigha said.

In February, the United States dispatched ground troops to Nigeria following a new security cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The US and Nigeria inked a military collaboration agreement following the redesignation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ (CPC) by President Donald Trump.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had threatened to send troops into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing to wipe out the terrorists killing our Christians”.

On December 25, the US launched air strikes against two terrorist enclaves in Bauni forest in Tangaza LGA, Sokoto state.

The federal government has repeatedly rejected claims of systemic persecution of Christians in Nigeria.