September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
US Treasury Secretary Calls For ‘Entire’ Review Of Fed

As the Trump administration continues its efforts to exert control over the Federal Reserve, whose insulation from shortterm political pressures is widely seen as key to its effectiveness, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, on Friday, called for renewed scrutiny of the central bank, including its power to set interest rates, according to Reuters.

“There must also be an honest, independent, nonpartisan review of the entire institution, including monetary policy, regulation, communications, staffing and research,” Bessent wrote in the Wall Street Journal, calling for the Fed to leave bank supervision to other governmental authorities and to “scale back the distortions it causes in the economy,” including by bond purchases made outside of true crisis conditions.

