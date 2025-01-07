US Treasury Says It Was Hacked By China

Share

Chinese state-sponsored hackers broke into the US Treasury Department’s systems earlier this month and were able to access employee workstations and some unclassified documents, American officials said on Monday.

The Treasury Department deemed the breach a “major incident” after disclosing it via a letter notifying lawmakers to the incident.

The US agency said it had been working with the FBI and other agencies to investigate the impact of the hack. China denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless” and saying it “consistently opposes all forms of hacking”.

The Treasury Department said in its letter to lawmakers that the China-based actors were able to override security via a key used by a third-party service provider. The application offers remote technical support to its employees, reports the BBC.

