July 25, 2025
US Travel Advisory, An Indictment On Tinubu’s Govt

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the latest travel advisory from the United States government, which classifies Nigeria as a Level 3 ‘Reconsider Travel’ destination, is an indictment on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

ADC in a statement by the interim National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that US advisory explicitly mentioned the collapse of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure and the inability of the government to guarantee the most basic emergency services.

The party stated that the advisory said that medical facilities in Nigeria “are generally not equipped to U.S. standards,” and that “many medications are unavailable.”

According to the ADC, foreigners were being told to consider evacuation insurance before they arrive.

