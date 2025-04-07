US Trade War’ll Benefit No Nation – Yuqing

Share

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has called for greater trade cooperation among nations, stressing that trade wars benefit no Country.

In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, Yuqing noted that the United States has frequently reversed the course of globalization under the pretexts of “trade imbalance” and “national security,” imposing tariffs on multiple countries.

She added that, most recently, the United States had again imposed tariffs on all its trading partners, including China, under various pretexts.

She said: “These actions severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, severely violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, and disrupt the global economic order.

“The Chinese government strongly condemns and resolutely opposes such moves.”

The Consul General explained that unilateral tariff hikes undermine the multilateral trading system and that shifting blame cannot solve domestic challenges.

“By taking such actions, the United States defies the fundamental laws of economics and market principles, disregards the balanced outcomes achieved through multilateral trade negotiations, ignores the fact that the U.S. has long benefited substantially from international trade, and weaponizes tariffs to exert maximum pressure for selfish interests.

“This is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying. Under the guise of reciprocity and fairness, the United States is playing a zero-sum game, pursuing ‘America First’ and ‘American exceptionalism.’

“It attempts to exploit tariffs to subvert the existing international economic and trade order, put U.S. interests above the common good of the international community, and advance hegemonic ambitions at the cost of the legitimate interests of other countries.

“Such actions will inevitably face widespread opposition from the international community. Development is an inalienable right of all countries, not the exclusive privilege of a few.

“International affairs should be addressed through consultation, and the future of the world should be decided by all countries.

“All nations should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

“They should practice true multilateralism, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, and defend the UN-centered international system and the WTO-centered multilateral trading system.

“China and Africa are pillars in upholding the legitimate rights of developing countries and safeguarding multilateralism, international fairness, and justice.

“China stands ready to work hand in hand with Africa under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), BRICS, and other bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

“Together, we will actively participate in the reform and development of the global economic governance system, firmly oppose unilateralism and economic bullying, and jointly defend the multilateral trading system.

“We are committed to upholding a fair and free trade environment, expanding the shared interests of the Global South, and injecting greater certainty and positive momentum into global economic stability and growth.

“China and Africa will continue to advance economic globalization toward a direction that is more open, inclusive, balanced, and beneficial to all.”

