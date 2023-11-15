US To Strengthen Partnership With Nigeria On Creative Economy Growth

The Assistant Secretary of the United States (US) Department of State for Economic and Business Affairs, Ramin Toloui, has once again highlighted the importance of the U.S. African Partnership, saying it is a critical step in Fueling Economic Growth and Creative Economy.

In his latest visit to Lagos, Toloui acknowledged the prominence of the Nigerian creative sector on the global stage. He also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to partnership with the Nigerian creative sector.

According to a statement issued by its Abuja office, the US cabinet member was in Nigeria’s economic and commercial nerve centre between from 5th to 8th of November.

Marked: “PR028 2023”, the press release, which was made available to journalists on Tuesday stated that: “His visit focused on ways the United States can support Nigeria’s efforts to enhance its already flourishing creative sector, which is driving economic growth and workforce development.

It also stated that Assistant Secretary Toloui engaged in substantive discussions with government officials and prominent creative sector stakeholders, where he emphasised the shared benefits of promoting growth and development in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.

Also according to the statement, the US top government functionary said: “I am here because the United States government seeks to strengthen partnerships and support the growth of Nigeria’s vibrant creative industry.

“I had the privilege to meet some of the remarkable individuals leading Nigeria’s creative sector, which has been fueled by surging global demand for Nigerian content. This growth creates jobs and drives innovation.

“At the same time, it underscores the importance of intellectual property protection within the creative sector. Our engagement across Africa, our infrastructure investments, and our collaboration with Nigeria reflect our shared dedication to advancing prosperity and development,” Assistant Secretary Toloui said.

His visit reflects Washington’s commitment to a December 2022 U.S. Africa Leaders Summit on expanding and deepening partnerships with African countries, institutions, and people.

The statement also stated that the US cabinet member is the latest senior U.S. official “to have visited Nigeria to strengthen ties and the promote economic growth within the U.S-Nigeria relationship, while also concluding that “these engagements have encompassed a wide range of areas, including creating, technology, energy, agriculture, healthcare, advocacy, investment, and entrepreneurship”.