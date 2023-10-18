US To Sanction 10 Hamas Members Over Israel Attack

In response to the unexpected attack on Israel that resulted in over 1,000 deaths and kidnappings, the United States (US) has imposed sanctions on a group of ten Hamas members as well as the financial network of the Palestinian militant organisation in Gaza, Sudan, Turkiye, Algeria, and Qatar on Wednesday.

In an attempt to ease tensions in the rapidly intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden travelled to the Middle East late on Tuesday. However, his attempts have been severely thwarted, most notably by an explosion at a Gaza hospital that claimed the lives of almost 500 people.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted a number of individuals on Wednesday, including those who oversee a Hamas investment portfolio, a financial facilitator located in Qatar with significant ties to the Iranian government, a prominent Hamas commander, and a virtual currency exchange operating in Gaza.

Following Hamas’s heinous and unspeakable slaughter of Israeli people, including children, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared that the US “is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators.”

The US Treasury “won’t hesitate to use our tools against Hamas,” the spokesperson declared. “We have a long history of effectively disrupting terror finance.”

The US is resuming its efforts to pursue Hamas funding streams, according to Brian Nelson, US Treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and illicit finance. Nelson also called on the private sector and American allies to follow suit or “be prepared to suffer the consequences” during a Deloitte anti-money laundering conference on Tuesday.

Nelson declared, “We cannot and we will not tolerate funding for Hamas’ terrorist activities coming through the international system.”

He said, “We want to work with all willing nations and financial organisations to stop Hamas financing, but in the event that any organisation or jurisdiction does not take the necessary steps, they should be ready to face the repercussions.”

Mohammed Deif, the enigmatic head of Hamas’ military wing, claimed that among other things, the attack on Israel on October 7 was a reaction to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids into West Bank communities in the previous year, an increase in settlers’ attacks on Palestinians, and the expansion of settlements.

“Enough is enough,” Deif stated in the message that was recorded. Deif does not appear in public. He urged Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the battle, claiming that the attack was simply the beginning of what he named Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.