US To Partially Evacuate Embassy In Iraq As Iran Tensions Rise

Non-essential US embassy staff and their dependants in Baghdad are to be evacuated from Iraq due to heightened security risks, US government sources have said.

Officials did not say exactly what prompted the removal, but have been told Israel was ready to launch an operation into Iran, the BBC’s US partner CBS re- ported.

This was part of the reason some Americans were advised to leave the region, officials said, adding that they anticipated Iran could retaliate on certain US sites in Iraq. It comes as US talks over Iran’s nuclear programme appear to have stalled in recent days, reports the BBC.

