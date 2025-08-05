US To Nigerian Students: Skip Classes Or Drop Out, Lose Your Visa

The United States Mission in Nigeria yesterday issued a warning to Nigerian students in the US, urging them to strictly adhere to the conditions of their student visas.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday, the Mission cautioned that failure to comply with visa regulations such as skipping classes, dropping out, or leaving a programme without notifying the appropriate authorities, could result in the revocation of their student visas.

The Mission said: “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas. “Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues.”

The advisory comes as part of efforts by US authorities to ensure that international students remain in compliance with immigration requirements throughout their academic stay. The Mission reiterated that student visa holders must maintain full-time enrollment and remain in good academic standing to retain their legal status.