US To Hold National Day Of Mourning For Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral will take place on January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral, part of a national day of mourning for the longest-lived US president.

Walter Mondale, who served as Carter’s vice-president, had intended to give the eulogy for his former boss, but he died in 2020.

Mondale’s son plans to read the eulogy at the funeral, according to the New York Times. Other details are emerging on how the country will pay tribute to the world-renowned humanitarian, who died on Sunday, aged 100, at his home in Plains, Georgia.

There will also be public ceremonies in Atlanta, Georgia, before Carter is buried in Plains, according to the Carter Centre. US President Joe Biden has described former President Jimmy Carter as “a man of principle, faith and humility,” while President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter a “debt of gratitude”.

Both led the tributes pouring in in the wake of the death of Carter – who rose from humble beginnings as a peanut farmer – to US President. His one term in office included brokering a landmark peace accord between Egypt and Israel.

In later life he became a tireless worker for peace, the environment and human rights, for which he was recognised with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, reports the BBC.

On his part, the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, said Carter’s leadership “contributed significantly to international peace and security”. Meanwhile following Carter’s death there are now just five surviving US presidents, but who is the oldest?

Here’s how they rank by age: Joe Biden, served 2021 – present, age 82 Donald Trump, served 2017-2021 and president-elect, age 78 George W Bush, served 2001 – 2009, age 78 (he is 22 days younger than Trump) Bill Clinton, served 1993 – 2001, age 78 (he is 44 days younger than Bush) Barack Obama, served 2009 – 2017, age 63

