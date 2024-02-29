US, Tech Firm Partner to Nurture Nigeria’s Entrepreneurial, Creative Interests

Foremost information communication technology company, 21st Century Technologies is keying into United States of America’s vision to propel digital transformation and foster digital ecosystem in Nigeria. The vision got a boost recently, when the US unveiled a tech and creative space known as ‘America Corner’ in 21st Century’s corporate headquarters in Lekki, Lagos. By this stride, 21st Century becomes one of the 245 centers where the US has established American Corners since 2000.

The center was commissioned by US Secretary of State, Mr. Antony Blinken who was joined by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 21st Century Technologies, Wale Ajisebutu in Lagos recently. Blinken disclosed that America Corner, which now has presence in approximately 60 countries of the world was poised to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity amongst youths. He explained that US partnership with 21st century was deliberate and aligns with the country’s objective to advance technology and creativity among Nigerian youths.

21st Century is reputed to be first in Nigeria to have deployed Fibre optics network in 1997 and also pioneered Nigeria’s data centre infrastructure, which has been shaping the country’s digital landscape. Blinken said: “Back in November of 2021, I had an opportunity to come to Nigeria and to talk about building a 21st century partnership, a 21st century partnership with Africa countries, and to move from those questions about what we can do for Africa to a different question, what can we do with Africa.

“I see this playing out in so many places now as we work together to meet shared challenges that no single one of us can effectively meet alone, and the bottom line, to actually deliver results to our people. “American Corner boasts of resources and facilities like digital studio, workshops, multimedia and tech equipment,.amongst others.” The facilities are made available freely for young Nigerians to explore their inventiveness, entrepreneurial, and creative interests. Commenting on the initiative.

“This is a testament of our dedication to tech advancement and of course, our passion for tomorrow’s leaders. We have always believed in partnership as a key element of success. We want to be part of Nigeria’s innovation journey to becoming most advanced digital services in Africa and beyond,” Ajisebutu said.