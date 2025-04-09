‘US Tariffs Should Spur Africa To Create Viable Trade Market’

Share

The Secretary-General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Wamkele Mene, has announced that the continent’s trade ministers are set to hold urgent discussions next week following the recent executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, which introduces new import tariffs for countries worldwide.

Under the new directive, some African nations, such as Lesotho, could face import tariffs of up to 50 per cent when the measure takes effect on April 9. According to Mene, African trade ministers will meet on April 14 to discuss how the continent should respond to the situation.

He emphasised that this development should spur Africa to accelerate efforts in creating a commercially viable trade market within the continent.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which was approved by the US Congress in 2000, has long been a critical lifeline for many African exports.

In 2022, two-way trade between AGOA members and the US exceeded $46 billion, with $13.5 billion more in imports than exports.

That year, AGOA recipients exported $30 billion worth of goods to the US, of which $10.2 billion were sold under the duty-free AGOA preference.

However, with AGOA’s framework set to expire in September, there are growing concerns that the Trump administration’s stance may hinder any renewal.

Despite this, Mene believes there is no reason for Africa to be disheartened by the US’s 10 per cent tariff on all imports, noting that Africa’s export profile under AGOA is heavily focused on minerals, petroleum, vehicles, and cashew nuts.

He stated: “Our continent is more than just about cashew nuts or processed commodities.”

Mene also views the current situation as an opportunity for Africa to consolidate its efforts and build a selfsufficient market, capable of standing on its own economic feet while remaining engaged with the global economy and supply chains.

Regardless of the future of AGOA when it expires in September, Mene stressed that Africa will assert its right to ensure that any outcomes serve the continent’s interests.

