US Tariffs Hike: Reps Speaker, Abbas Seeks Stronger Ties With China

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called for a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China in the wake of the new tariff by the Government of the United States of America (USA) on foreign commodities.

Hon. Abbas made the suggestion while addressing a delegation from the China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in his office on Friday, citing the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as viable options for Nigeria following the ongoing global trade war.

The CPPCC delegation, led by the Vice-Chairman, Mr. Hu Chunhua, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker.

Addressing his guests, the Speaker said: “In the face of evolving global trade dynamics, exemplified by the recent imposition of tariffs by the United States that have affected our non-oil exports, it is imperative that we diversify our trade partnerships. Enhancing our economic ties with China presents significant opportunities for our nation.

“In this regard, Nigeria is equally enthusiastic about deepening cooperation through platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. These initiatives provide promising avenues for expanding trade, fostering investment, and promoting knowledge exchange.”

Abbas noted that as the world witnesses China’s remarkable economic transformation, “We find in its experience a model of inspiration, particularly in the areas of industrial policy, poverty reduction and technological innovation.”

The speaker stated that the National Assembly is dedicated to building enduring institutional ties with key Chinese legislative bodies, including the China People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress.

He said this collaboration will enable mutual learning on legislative reforms, effective constituency representation, and democratic innovation.

He added that the results of China’s recent ‘Two Sessions’, with their focus on inclusive development, scientific advancement, and environmental sustainability, present substantial common ground for both nations.

The Speaker reaffirmed the resolve of the House to the “noble pursuit of parliamentary diplomacy.”

While noting that the legislative endeavours of the parliament remains pivotal in supporting Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, he said, “By further strengthening our cooperation with China, we are better positioned to attain our shared aspirations for modernisation, peace, and prosperity.”

Speaker Abbas stressed that the enduring and strategic partnership between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China lies at the core of the countries’ international relations. He noted that their collaboration spans vital sectors such as infrastructure, trade, health, and education.

“The recent elevation of our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is clear evidence of the mutual trust and resolve cultivated by the interactions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Xi Jinping.

Nigeria’s steadfast support for the ‘One China Principle’ reflects our deep-rooted belief in the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we remain devoted to dialogue and cooperation as the means to address complex global challenges,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chairman of the CPPCC, Mr. Chunhua, recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited China last September, where the host president and the visiting president announced strategic partnerships.

“China stands ready to work with Nigeria on the agreements signed by the two presidents and resolutions of the Beijing Conference,” Chunhua said, while expressing the commitment of his country to prioritising issues of common interests between China and Nigeria.

