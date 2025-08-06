US Tariffs, AI Propel Value Of Global M&A To $2.6trn

The value of global deals in merger and acquisition has hit $2.6 trillion, the highest for the first seven months of the year since the peak of the pandemic in 2021.

According to Dealogic data, the number of transactions up to August 1 is 16 per cent fewer than at the same time last year, but their value is 28 per cent higher thanks to U.S. megadeals worth over $10 billion. These include OpenAI’s $40 billion fundraising round, sponsored by Softbank Group, and Union Pacific Corp.’s proposed $85 billion takeover of minor rival Norfolk Southern.

Bankers who started the year anticipating a wave of consolidation under U.S. President Donald Trump will be relieved by the increase. Instead, his trade tariffs and geopolitical unpredictability caused businesses to stop until the U.S. administration’s antitrust campaign and a revived sense of confidence in corporate boardrooms transformed the atmosphere.

Strategy and Transactions Leader at EY Global Financial Services, Andre Veissid told reporters. “What you’re seeing in terms of deal rationale for transactions right now is that it’s heavily growth-motivated, and it’s increasing.” “Whether it’s artificial intelligence or the change in the regulatory environment, we see our clients not wanting to be left behind in that race, and that’s driving activity.”

This year’s total is about $1 trillion, or 27 per cent less than in August 2021, when investors, recovering from pandemic lockdowns, lifted the value of trades to $3.57 trillion. However, as CEOs adjust to volatility, dealmakers at JP Morgan Chase have stated that there is more to come, with businesses chasing larger mergers in the second half of the year.

Co-head of Slaughter and May’s Corporate and M&A group, Simon Nicholls stated: “People have gotten used to the prevailing uncertainty, or maybe the unpredictability post-U.S. election is just more predictable now.” The market was transcending tariffs, according to Clifford Chance Partner Nigel Wellings.