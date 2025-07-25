US Tariff Talks: Tinubu, Other African Leaders Facing One Of World’s Sharpest Minds –Experts

Following mounting pressures by many Nigerians, including members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) on President Bola Tinubu to dialogue with US President Donald Trump on the frosty bilateral ties, investigations have revealed that Tinubu and other African leaders in the Africa Union (AU) have tough challenges to overcome in their effort to see Trump. This goes beyond trade tariffs.

Specifically, New Telegraph authoritatively gathered that Nigeria has an insurmountable ladder to climb with many unanswered questions, including trade, fragility of the economy, high rate of Nigerian population in US’ prisons over crimes, high rate of Nigerians with Green Lottery Visa cards living in the US, high rate of Nigerians involved drugs trafficking in the US, illegal citizenship among Nigerians in US, spate of insecurity and religious crises, like persecution of Christians and Herderfarmer conflicts.

New Telegraph gathered from a reliable source in the US that President Trump has penciled down Nigeria, being a key ally of the US in Africa, and looks forward to meeting its leader, President Tinubu and his highpowered delegation in the White House.

But the only snag is that Tinubu must fully prepare with well-articulated programme and be ready for a heated diplomatic and trade discussions with a skillful, smart, dealmaker Trump, who is globally known as one of the sharpest minds in business and geopolitics.

Our sources revealed that Trump is not ready to entertain any bailout, aids and other freebies from Nigeria and other AU leaders anymore; because of his belief that African countries must stand tall to solve Africa’s economic challenges in the African continent.

“The African way” to bring improved standards of living condition to the African people, stressing that Trump’s shift from foreign aid to direct trade could offer Africa a transformative chance to redefine its global position.

That is, if its leaders rise to the occasion. “Trump is a dealmaker. He’s coming for Africa’s gold, cobalt, lithium, and he’s not hiding it.

He said it to their faces. So why are we showing up without our best negotiators, without a plan? “So, President Tinubu must be very well prepared when visiting the White House to see President Trump, because he should be ready to be confronted with barricades of questions begging for answers beyond diplomatic finesse.

Discussions mostly centred around what Trump’s US First Policy can achieve in Nigeria, in terms of trade, tariff, solid minerals and other contentious issues.

“So, President Tinubu won’t find it easier because he’s meeting one of the sharpest minds in Donald Trump, who thinks America First in everything, especially trade,” the source noted.

The foregoing disclosureshave been confirmed by a former AU representative to the United States, Amb Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

He warned Nigeria and other AU leaders to be ready for President Trump’s candid talks that goes beyond diplomacy, a battlefield, one where Africa has rare chance to shift its historical relationship with the West from aid dependency to genuine, strategic trade partnerships.

Chihombori-Quao in her reaction during an Al Jazeera News Live monitored by New Telegraph explained that any African leader planning to come to the White House like a beggar should expect President Trump to eat him alive.