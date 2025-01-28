US Suspends Tariffs After Colombia Agrees To Deportation Flights

Share

The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the US on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime US partner.

Long close partners in anti-narcotics efforts, the US and Colombia clashed Sunday over the deportation of migrants and imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in a show of what other countries could face if they intervene in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The White House held up the episode as a warning to other nations who might seek to impede his plans.

Earlier, the US president had ordered visa restrictions, 25% tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would be raised to 50% in one week, and other retaliatory measures sparked by President Gustavo Petro’s decision to reject two Colombia-bound US military aircraft carrying migrants after Petro accused Trump of not treating immigrants with dignity during deportation.

Petro also announced a retaliatory 25% increase in Colombian tariffs on US goods, reports The Associated Press.

