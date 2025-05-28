US Suspends Student Visa Processing

Share

United States (US) Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Tuesday ordered a suspension of student visa processing in the latest swipe at foreign students in the country.

The White House is cracking down on foreign students at US universities, revoking visas and deporting those involved in protests against the war in Gaza, accusing them of supporting Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Rubio earlier rescinded hundreds of visas and President Donald Trump’s administration moved to bar Harvard University from admitting non-Americans.

READ ALSO

According to a report, Rubio orders embassies and consulates not to allow any additional student or exchange visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

The government also plans to ramp up vetting of the social media profiles of international applicants to US universities, the cable said.

The move came as Harvard students protested after the government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the elite school, Trump’s latest attempt to force the institution to submit to unprecedented oversight.

Hundreds of students gathered to oppose Trump’s widening offensive, including Tuesday’s measures estimated to be worth $100 million, against the university that has drawn his ire for refusing to give up control of curriculum, admissions and research.

Share