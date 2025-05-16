US Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Trump’s Order to End Birthright Citizenship

Share

Donald Trump’s push to end birthright citizenship is set to be argued at the US Supreme Court, in a case that could help further his agenda on immigration and other issues.

The court began hearing arguments yesterday about whether lower court judges can block presidential orders for the entire country.

Trump moved to end birthright citizenship within hours of returning to the White House in January, signing an order that said children who are born in the US to undocumented immigrants are not citizens, reports the BBC.

Share