The hostilities between the United States (US) government and Venezuela have reached a new high as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of emergency.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development was as a result of an “Extremely serious military aggression” by the United States on the capital, Caracas.

According to the reports, they were multiple explosions, followed by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, that were heard around the city.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people,” Maduro’s government said.