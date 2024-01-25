New Telegraph

January 25, 2024
US Strikes Iran-Backed Militia in Iraq

The US said its forces have carried out strikes in Iraq on three facilities used by Iran-backed militia. The “proportionate” strikes targeted “Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups”, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

He said the precision strikes were “in direct response” to attacks against US and coalition allies in Iraq and Syria. But a senior Iraqi official said they were a “fla- grant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty”.

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al- Aaraji added that the US strikes did not help bring calm, reports the BBC.

