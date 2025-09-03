US Strikes Drug Vessel In Caribbean Killing 11

President Donald Trump said the US has carried out a strike against a drug carrying vessel in the southern Caribbean, killing 11 “Narcoterrorists”.

He posted on social media that Tuesday’s US military operation had targeted members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Trump said the vessel was in international waters and was transporting illegal narcotics bound for the US, reports the BBC.

The Trump administration has ratcheted up military and political pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in recent weeks, including through a $50m (£37m) reward for information leading to his arrest on drug-trafficking charges.

Maduro has vowed Venezuela would fight any attempted US military intervention. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said that US forces had “shot out” a “drug-carrying boat” in the vicinity of Venezuela. “A lot of drugs in that boat,” he said.