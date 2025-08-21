US Strikes Deportation Deals With Honduras, Uganda

The US has reached bilateral deportation agreements with Honduras and Uganda as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration, according documents obtained by the BBC’s US partner CBS.

Uganda has agreed to take an unclear number of African and Asian migrants who had claimed asylum on the US-Mexico border, while Honduras will receive several hundred deported people from Spanish-speaking countries, CBS reports.

The move is part of an attempt by Donald Trump’s administration to get more countries to accept deported migrants who are not their own citizens.

Human rights campaigners have condemned the policy, saying migrants face the risk of being sent to countries where they could be harmed.

Under the agreement, Uganda has agreed to accept deported migrants as long as they do not have criminal histories, but it’s unclear how many the country would ultimately take, according to CBS.