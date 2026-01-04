Following the announcement made by President Donald Trump that the United States (US) forces had captured the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro, in a large-scale assault, the African Union (AU) has expressed grave concern over recent developments.

President Trump on Saturday said that American forces had captured Maduro during what he described as a large-scale operation against Venezuela.

In posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Maduro and his wife were apprehended in an operation carried out with US law enforcement agencies and flown out of the country.

He later shared a photo purporting to show the Venezuelan leader in custody aboard the USS Iwo Jima, with Maduro blindfolded, handcuffed, and wearing noise-cancelling earmuffs.

Trump, however, said he would provide further details at a news conference scheduled for later in the day at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, describing the operation as “Brilliant” in comments to The New York Times.

Reacting to the development in a communiqué released on Saturday, the continental body said it was closely monitoring the situation, describing the developments as deeply troubling.

The AU reaffirmed its commitment to the core principles of international law, particularly respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, as well as the right of peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

It stressed the importance of dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes, urging respect for constitutional and institutional frameworks in the spirit of good neighbourliness, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence among nations.

According to the AU, Venezuela’s complex internal challenges can only be sustainably resolved through inclusive political dialogue led by Venezuelans themselves.

“The African Union is following with grave concern the recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, including reports of the abduction of the President of the Republic, Mr Nicolás Maduro, and military attacks on Venezuelan institutions.

“The African Union emphasises that the complex internal challenges facing Venezuela can only be sustainably addressed through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves,” the communiqué stated.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, stability, and mutual respect among nations and regions.

It called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and responsibility, and to respect international law in order to prevent any escalation of the crisis and preserve regional peace and stability.